Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 18 at 1:16PM MST until November 21 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and
little vertical mixing.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold and very dry air over the region will
promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each
afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are
expected to increase over time with the potential for degrading
air quality. A weak weather system on Monday will bring
increasing clouds with better ventilation and light
precipitation arriving Tuesday.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of
stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people
live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any
current restrictions in your area.