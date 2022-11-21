Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 21 at 12:36PM MST until November 23 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and
little vertical mixing.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Despite increase in winds over the terrain
early this week, valleys remain unable to mix efficiently. A
storm system moving across the region Tuesday through Wednesday
will increase winds and improve mixing.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of
stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people
live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any
current restrictions in your area.