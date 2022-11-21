Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 21 at 12:36PM MST until November 23 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and

little vertical mixing.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Despite increase in winds over the terrain

early this week, valleys remain unable to mix efficiently. A

storm system moving across the region Tuesday through Wednesday

will increase winds and improve mixing.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of

stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people

live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any

current restrictions in your area.