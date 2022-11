* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

with 3 to 6 inches in the highest terrain. Northwest wind

gusting 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains of Western and Central Wyoming.

* WHEN…1 AM to 11 PM Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winter travel conditions are expected over

mountain passes. Blowing snow is likely at times. Expect slower

than usual travel.