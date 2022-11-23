Special Weather Statement issued November 23 at 3:40AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in

the valleys, 3 to 6 inches the mountains with locally higher

amounts.

* WHERE…Mountains and Valleys of western Wyoming.

* WHEN…Through 9 pm tonight. The steadiest and heaviest snow is

expected through early afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winter travel conditions are expected over

mountain passes. Blowing snow is likely at times. Expect slower

than usual travel.