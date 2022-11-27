Snow Squall Warning issued November 27 at 4:17PM MST until November 27 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for…

Northern Lemhi County in east central Idaho…

South central Ravalli County in west central Montana…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 417 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 12 miles north

of Gibbonsville, or 35 miles south of Hamilton, moving southeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Flash freeze on roads. Intense bursts of heavy snow and

gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling

visibility. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 14.

Locations impacted include…

Gibbonsville, Sula and Lost Trail Pass.

Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads,

bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and

be prepared for a sudden loss of traction.

Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are

expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden

whiteout conditions.