Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 1:00PM MST until November 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches, except 6 to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range of mountains, including Emigration

Summit.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and

drifting snow could make travel difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.