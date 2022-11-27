Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 1:00PM MST until November 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches, except 2 to 11 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The eastern and southeaster highlands, from the Montana

border to north of Bear Lake Basin. This includes the towns of Wayan,

Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and

Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and

drifting snow could make travel difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.