Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 1:26AM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. The steadiest
and heaviest snow is expected from late this evening into Monday
morning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,
including over Teton and Togwotee passes. Blowing and drifting
snow will restrict visibility to a quarter mile at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

