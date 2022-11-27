Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 1:26AM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. The steadiest

and heaviest snow is expected from late this evening into Monday

morning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,

including over Teton and Togwotee passes. Blowing and drifting

snow will restrict visibility to a quarter mile at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.