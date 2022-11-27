Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 1:26AM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16
inches in southwestern areas; 4 to 8 inches in the north. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Monday. The steadiest
and heaviest snow is expected from late this evening into Monday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.