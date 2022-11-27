Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 1:26AM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Blowing
and drifting snow will restrict visibility to a quarter mile at
times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.