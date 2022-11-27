Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 3:07AM MST until November 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches, except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs,
Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting
snow could make travel difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.