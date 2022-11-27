Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 9:06PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
16 inches in southwestern areas; 4 to 8 inches in the north.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday. The steadiest and heaviest snow is
expected through the morning Monday, then taper off during
Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.