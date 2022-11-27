Winter Storm Warning issued November 27 at 9:06PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible in the highest peaks
of the Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph over the peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday. The steadiest and heaviest snow is
expected through Monday morning. Lighter snow will continue
through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute, including over
Teton and Togwotee passes. Blowing and drifting snow will
restrict visibility to a quarter mile at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.