Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 1:00PM MST until November 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The central Idaho mountains surrounding Stanley basin
and the Wood River Valley. This includes the towns of Stanley,
Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and
drifting snow could make travel difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.