Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 12:18PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

with locally higher amounts north of the town of Moose. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 2 PM MST this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.