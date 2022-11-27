Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 3:07AM MST until November 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting
snow could make travel difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.