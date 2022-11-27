Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 6:50AM MST until November 28 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times Sunday evening. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Sunday to 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.