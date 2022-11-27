Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 8:40PM MST until November 28 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.