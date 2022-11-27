Winter Weather Advisory issued November 27 at 9:06PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
in the Star Valley, 6 to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Star Valley, and the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute, including over
Salt River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
