Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 12:16PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West to

northwest winds, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph, will lead to

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Through early Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow

covered roads. Blowing snow is likely at times today, leading to

lowered visibility.