Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 1:23AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 120 AM MST, an area of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from 12 miles northeast of Felt to near Southeast Inl.

Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Road conditions will quickly

deteriorate as this line of snow moves through.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Felt, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo,

Ammon, Shelley, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe,

Roberts, Lewisville, Tetonia and Drummond.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch to one inch per

hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous

driving conditions.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.