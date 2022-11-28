Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 1:23AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 120 AM MST, an area of heavy snow was located along a line
extending from 12 miles northeast of Felt to near Southeast Inl.
Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Road conditions will quickly
deteriorate as this line of snow moves through.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Felt, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo,
Ammon, Shelley, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe,
Roberts, Lewisville, Tetonia and Drummond.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch to one inch per
hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous
driving conditions.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.