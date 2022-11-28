Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 5:38AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West to

northwest winds, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph, will lead to

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM Tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow

covered roads. Blowing snow is likely at times today, leading to

lowered visibility.