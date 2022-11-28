Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 5:38AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light snow. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West to
northwest winds, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph, will lead to
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM Tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow
covered roads. Blowing snow is likely at times today, leading to
lowered visibility.