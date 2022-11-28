Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 7:46PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 741 PM MST, an broad area of moderate to heavy snow was located
across the Arco Desert, central to lower Snake Plain, and adjacent
highlands, moving slowly east. Webcams, surface weather stations,
and traffic data indicate visibilities in this area are dropping as
low as one-half mile at times with snow accumulating on roadways.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Arco, McCammon,
Lava Hot Springs, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Inkom
and Firth.
Snow may accumulate at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour
in this area of moderate to heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous
driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if possible. If you
must travel, slow down, leave plenty of extra space between you and
other vehicles, and allow extra time to reach your destination.