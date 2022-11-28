Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 7:46PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 741 PM MST, an broad area of moderate to heavy snow was located

across the Arco Desert, central to lower Snake Plain, and adjacent

highlands, moving slowly east. Webcams, surface weather stations,

and traffic data indicate visibilities in this area are dropping as

low as one-half mile at times with snow accumulating on roadways.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Arco, McCammon,

Lava Hot Springs, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Inkom

and Firth.

Snow may accumulate at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour

in this area of moderate to heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous

driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if possible. If you

must travel, slow down, leave plenty of extra space between you and

other vehicles, and allow extra time to reach your destination.