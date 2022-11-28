Winter Storm Warning issued November 28 at 1:07AM MST until November 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 8 inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will result in
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit and
western benches of Bear Lake.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and
drifting snow could make travel difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.