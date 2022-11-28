Winter Storm Warning issued November 28 at 1:07AM MST until November 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches, except 4 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will result in areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Eastern and Southeastern Highlands, from the

Montana border to north of Bear Lake Basin. This includes the

towns of Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs,

Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and

drifting snow could make travel difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.