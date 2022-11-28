Winter Storm Warning issued November 28 at 12:00PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light snow continues through the afternoon. Additional

accumulations less than 1 inch are expected.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.