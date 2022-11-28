Winter Storm Warning issued November 28 at 12:00PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light snow continues through this afternoon. Additional

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute, including over

Teton and Togwotee passes. Blowing and drifting snow will be

possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.