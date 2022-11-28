Winter Storm Warning issued November 28 at 5:01AM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16

inches in southwestern areas; 4 to 8 inches in the north.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday. The steadiest and heaviest snow

is expected through the morning Monday, then taper off during

Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.