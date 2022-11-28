Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 12:00PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light snow continues through this afternoon. Additional

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the valleys and 2 to 4 inches

in the mountains are expected.

* WHERE…Star Valley, and the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute, including over Salt

River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel,

keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case

of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.