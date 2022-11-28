Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 12:00PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light snow continues through this afternoon. Additional
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the valleys and 2 to 4 inches
in the mountains are expected.
* WHERE…Star Valley, and the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute, including over Salt
River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel,
keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case
of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.