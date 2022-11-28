Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 12:11PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will result in areas of blowing
and drifting snow.
* WHERE…The Central Idaho Mountains surrounding Stanley Basin
and Wood River Valley. This includes the towns of Stanley,
Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and
drifting snow could make travel difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.