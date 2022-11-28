Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 12:11PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will result in areas of blowing

and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Central Idaho Mountains surrounding Stanley Basin

and Wood River Valley. This includes the towns of Stanley,

Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and

drifting snow could make travel difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.