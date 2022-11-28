Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:48 PM
Published 12:11 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 12:11PM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will result in areas of blowing
and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Central Idaho Mountains surrounding Stanley Basin
and Wood River Valley. This includes the towns of Stanley,
Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and
drifting snow could make travel difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content