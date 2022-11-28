Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 5:01AM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

with locally higher amounts north of the town of Moose. Winds

gusting as high as 25 mph, north of Jackson in open areas.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing and

drifting snow will occur north of Jackson up to Moran Junction.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

