Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 5:01AM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with locally higher amounts north of the town of Moose. Winds
gusting as high as 25 mph, north of Jackson in open areas.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing and
drifting snow will occur north of Jackson up to Moran Junction.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.