Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 5:01AM MST until November 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

in the Star Valley, 6 to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley, and the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute, including over

Salt River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.