Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 5:19PM MST until November 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range and Caribou Range, including but

not limited to Emigration Summit, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting

snow could make travel difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.