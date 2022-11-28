Winter Weather Advisory issued November 28 at 5:19PM MST until November 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range and Caribou Range, including but
not limited to Emigration Summit, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting
snow could make travel difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.