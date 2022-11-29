Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 3:03 PM

Special Weather Statement issued November 29 at 3:03PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
possible at lower elevations. Accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
possible across the higher terrain of southwestern Yellowstone
National Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Late Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winter travel conditions are expected.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content