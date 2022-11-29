Special Weather Statement issued November 29 at 3:03PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
possible at lower elevations. Accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
possible across the higher terrain of southwestern Yellowstone
National Park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Late Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winter travel conditions are expected.