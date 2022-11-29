Special Weather Statement issued November 29 at 3:03PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible at lower elevations. Accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible across the higher terrain of southwestern Yellowstone National Park.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

