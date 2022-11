This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

expected. Higher terrain in the Tetons will see accumulations up

to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Late Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winter travel conditions are expected over

Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.