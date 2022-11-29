Winter Storm Warning issued November 29 at 1:03PM MST until December 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18

inches, except 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun

Valley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-Wood River

Foothills- Including the cities of Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum,

Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes

Wednesday and Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts in excess of 30 MPH near

mountain highway passes as well as peaks and ridgelines may also

result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous

conditions in the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.