Winter Storm Warning issued November 29 at 1:03PM MST until December 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to

17 inches, except 12 to 26 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park- Including the cities

of Island Park and Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commutes Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts in excess of 30 MPH near

mountain highway passes as well as peaks and ridgelines may also

result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous

conditions in the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.