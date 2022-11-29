Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 29 at 2:15PM MST until December 2 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…From midnight Wednesday night to 6 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

