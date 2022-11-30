Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 2:40PM MST until December 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

24 inches, except 24 to 36 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes with up to 4 feet near the peaks and ridges of

the Sawtooths and Western Smoky Mountains. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Banner Summit, Stanley, Galena Summit, Ketchum,

Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, and Clayton.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph will result in areas of

blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the

backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.