Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 2:40PM MST until December 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to

25 inches, except 24 to 36 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes with up to 4 feet near the peaks and ridges of

the Centennial Mountains and along the border with

Yellowstone. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Ashton Hill, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park,

and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of

blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the

backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.