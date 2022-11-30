Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 4:52PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

Pass and Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.