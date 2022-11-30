Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 4:52PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18

inches, with locally higher amounts across the southwestern

portions of the Park up to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.