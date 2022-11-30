Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 4:52PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches, with locally higher amounts across the southwestern
portions of the Park up to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

