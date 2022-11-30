Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 4:52PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.