Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 4:52PM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.