Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 2:40PM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, except 8 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Willow Creek Summit, Tom Cat Summit, Shoshone,
Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Howe,
Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind
gusts as high as 40 mph will result in areas of blowing and
drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.