Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 2:40PM MST until December 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches, except 6 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Malad, Preston, and Thatcher

* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind

gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and

drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.