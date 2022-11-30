Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 2:40PM MST until December 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 8 to 16 inches headed out towards Ashton and
the Teton Valley. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind
gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and
drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

