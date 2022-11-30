Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 3:47AM MST until December 2 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills

as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.