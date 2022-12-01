Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 2:34PM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches, except 4 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Ashton Hill, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park,
and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of
blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.