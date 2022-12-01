Winter Storm Warning issued December 1 at 3:35AM MST until December 2 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches, except 8 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of

blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the

backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

heading to 511.idaho.gov.